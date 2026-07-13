NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.4030, with a volume of 12960131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on NuScale Power from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Trading Down 7.5%

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $159,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 177,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company's stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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