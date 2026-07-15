NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 3% - Time to Sell?

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) were down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 20,439,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 30,323,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price objective on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Down 3.0%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.00 million. NuScale Power's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $159,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 1,940.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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