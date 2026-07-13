NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 7.5% - Here's What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.3650. 38,696,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 30,408,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price objective on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.92.

Read Our Latest Report on SMR

NuScale Power Trading Down 7.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. NuScale Power's revenue for the quarter was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $159,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 187.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 177,500.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 1,550.9% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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