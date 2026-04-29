NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Here's Why

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $11.2990. Approximately 26,068,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 28,681,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded NuScale Power from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities raised NuScale Power from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $159,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $226,925.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,686.24. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,572,082 shares of company stock valued at $481,029,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company's stock worth $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,747 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 22.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,310,961 shares of the company's stock worth $263,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,277,905 shares of the company's stock worth $74,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 98.9% in the third quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company's stock worth $186,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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