NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 66,847,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 28,571,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Specifically, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $159,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corp Fluor sold 12,936,472 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $150,451,169.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,005,000. This represents a 48.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR

Trending Headlines about NuScale Power

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

NuScale Power Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NuScale Power by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 28.7% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 51,356 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $114,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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