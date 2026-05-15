NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 6.8% - Here's Why

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.2350. Approximately 24,775,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 29,080,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

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NuScale Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: NuScale continues to attract bullish attention from analysts and market commentators who see it as a leading small modular reactor play, with some pieces citing meaningful upside potential and positioning it as a key beneficiary of the nuclear power buildout. NuScale Power (SMR) Is Among The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks To Buy As SMRs Go Mainstream

NuScale continues to attract bullish attention from analysts and market commentators who see it as a leading small modular reactor play, with some pieces citing meaningful upside potential and positioning it as a key beneficiary of the nuclear power buildout. Positive Sentiment: South Korea reportedly discussed a potential investment and partnership tied to NuScale’s SMR program, which could add an international reference project and strengthen the company’s commercial pipeline. South Korea Talks Add New Test For NuScale Power SMR Story

South Korea reportedly discussed a potential investment and partnership tied to NuScale’s SMR program, which could add an international reference project and strengthen the company’s commercial pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on NuScale Power, suggesting some Wall Street firms remain supportive despite near-term volatility. Cantor Fitzgerald Remains a Buy on NuScale Power (SMR)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Down 6.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The company's revenue was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $1,010,190.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,959.96. The trade was a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $159,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,572,082 shares of company stock valued at $481,029,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in NuScale Power by 37.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NuScale Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,523 shares of the company's stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 7.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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