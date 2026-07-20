NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 3.1% Higher - What's Next?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $7.96. 36,278,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 30,302,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $159,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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