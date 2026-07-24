NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 8% - What's Next?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.1030. 34,737,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 30,418,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

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NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent articles highlighted NuScale’s regulatory lead, approved technology, and about $1 billion in liquidity, which could support future project execution if management converts the pipeline into signed contracts. Article Title

Analysts and recent articles highlighted NuScale’s regulatory lead, approved technology, and about $1 billion in liquidity, which could support future project execution if management converts the pipeline into signed contracts. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized rising nuclear demand and NuScale’s U.S. and Romania project pipeline, which keeps the long-term growth thesis intact if funding hurdles can be overcome. Article Title

Coverage also emphasized rising nuclear demand and NuScale’s U.S. and Romania project pipeline, which keeps the long-term growth thesis intact if funding hurdles can be overcome. Positive Sentiment: Some investors may take encouragement from the valuation reset, which has made SMR look less expensive than before after a steep share-price decline. Article Title

Some investors may take encouragement from the valuation reset, which has made SMR look less expensive than before after a steep share-price decline. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts reportedly assigned NuScale an average price target of $15.46, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels, but that target still depends on execution rather than any near-term operational inflection. Article Title

Analysts reportedly assigned NuScale an average price target of $15.46, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels, but that target still depends on execution rather than any near-term operational inflection. Negative Sentiment: The main concern remains weak revenue, missed expectations, and continued losses, underscoring that NuScale has not yet proven it can monetize its technology at scale. Article Title

The main concern remains weak revenue, missed expectations, and continued losses, underscoring that NuScale has not yet proven it can monetize its technology at scale. Negative Sentiment: Investors are still worried about financing risk and dilution, since multiple reports said project funding and capital needs will be decisive for whether the company can turn its pipeline into revenue. Article Title

Investors are still worried about financing risk and dilution, since multiple reports said project funding and capital needs will be decisive for whether the company can turn its pipeline into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Recent comparisons with other nuclear names, plus articles noting NuScale’s sharp year-to-date and one-year decline, reinforce the market’s skepticism about near-term commercial traction. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SMR. Barclays dropped their price objective on NuScale Power from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on NuScale Power from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Trading Down 8.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 1,940.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Further Reading

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