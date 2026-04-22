NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 16.5% - What's Next?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) was up 16.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.5920. Approximately 54,172,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 27,955,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

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NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on NuScale Power from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded NuScale Power to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,523.02. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $317,121.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 268,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,949.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,072,082 shares of company stock valued at $321,594,608 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company's stock worth $220,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NuScale Power by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company's stock worth $163,176,000 after buying an additional 6,227,747 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in NuScale Power by 22.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,310,961 shares of the company's stock worth $263,195,000 after buying an additional 1,346,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NuScale Power by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,277,905 shares of the company's stock worth $74,788,000 after buying an additional 2,361,532 shares during the period. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp increased its position in NuScale Power by 98.9% in the third quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company's stock worth $186,689,000 after buying an additional 2,578,702 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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