Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas Exane

Nutrien (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nutrien from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$96.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Nutrien to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$74.33.

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Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$98.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$93.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.05. The company has a market cap of C$47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a one year low of C$74.77 and a one year high of C$116.95.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of C$8.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutrien

In related news, insider Mark Thompson purchased 279 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$89.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,070.94. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,357,798.62. This trade represents a 0.75% increase in their position. Also, insider Christopher Reynolds purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$95.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,456.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,585 shares in the company, valued at C$1,007,586.15. This trade represents a 29.32% increase in their position. Insiders have bought 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $766,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

Further Reading

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