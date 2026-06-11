Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVL. HC Wainwright cut Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nuvalent from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $165.00 price target on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.15.

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Nuvalent Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.19. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 324,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,761,537.87. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 3,093 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $323,156.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,854,305.92. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 126,953 shares of company stock worth $12,612,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,516 shares of the company's stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,147 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 308,506 shares of the company's stock worth $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 141.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 29.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,670 shares of the company's stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 1,537.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,569 shares of the company's stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Nuvalent

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Reuters article on GSK deal

GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. WSJ article on GSK deal

Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Business Wire article on investigation

Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Analyst downgrade coverage

Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares, which may slightly pressure sentiment by reinforcing that insiders have been reducing exposure ahead of the transaction. SEC insider filing

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

Further Reading

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