Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Upgraded to Hold at Guggenheim

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NUVL. Leerink Partners set a $165.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.15.

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Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $71.13 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $593,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,930.56. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 3,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $323,156.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,854,305.92. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 126,953 shares of company stock worth $12,612,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,294 shares of the company's stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 165,177 shares of the company's stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,489 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,007 shares of the company's stock worth $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,883 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Nuvalent News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Reuters article on GSK deal

GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. WSJ article on GSK deal

Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Business Wire article on investigation

Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Analyst downgrade coverage

Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares, which may slightly pressure sentiment by reinforcing that insiders have been reducing exposure ahead of the transaction. SEC insider filing

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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