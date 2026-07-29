Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $46.7210 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 million. On average, analysts expect Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NCDL opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCDL. Zacks Research raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.50 to $14.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.44.

View Our Latest Report on NCDL

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In other news, VP John Mccally bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $99,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,301.15. This represents a 96.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marissa Hassen acquired 3,782 shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $49,960.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,780 shares in the company, valued at $129,193.80. This represents a 63.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 16,282 shares of company stock valued at $215,485 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 33.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,678 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,036 shares of the company's stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending NYSE: NCDL is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of direct lending instruments. Established in early 2022, NCDL focuses on privately negotiated debt investments in middle-market companies, primarily within the United States. The fund offers investors access to a segment of the credit markets that has historically been less correlated with public debt markets, aiming to capture yield premiums associated with private lending.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, unitranche financings and selectively structured mezzanine debt.

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