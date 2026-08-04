Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

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Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,731,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,369 shares of the company's stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 119.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund NYSE: JMM is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen, a leading global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund seeks to provide high current income with the potential for capital appreciation by investing across multiple asset classes and geographies. Its structure allows investors to access a broad range of income-producing securities through a single vehicle.

JMM's investment strategy emphasizes a multi-sector approach, allocating capital to fixed-income sectors such as investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, as well as preferred stocks.

Further Reading

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