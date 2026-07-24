nVent Electric (NVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect nVent Electric to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $1.2576 billion for the quarter. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $158.64 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.46. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,577,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in nVent Electric by 3,467.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,100 shares of the company's stock worth $130,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,924 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $78,222,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,430,142 shares of the company's stock worth $145,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,452 shares of the company's stock worth $73,137,000 after purchasing an additional 482,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Clear Str raised shares of nVent Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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