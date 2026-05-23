nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

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nVent Electric Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:NVT opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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