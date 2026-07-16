nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded at Clear Str

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Clear Str to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.64.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $159.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $184.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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