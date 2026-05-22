nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price target for the company.

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nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0%

NVT stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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