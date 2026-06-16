nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.2727.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 target price on nVent Electric and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on NVT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,743,259.32. This trade represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $168.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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