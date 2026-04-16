NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 280,872,588 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 229,229,350 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,357,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.35. The stock had a trading volume of 133,290,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,737,125. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average of $184.77. The company has a market cap of $4.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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