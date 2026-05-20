NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

NVDA stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 151,883,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,702,297. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.06.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street largely expects another earnings beat, with several reports noting Nvidia’s results could reignite the broader AI trade and lift chip stocks across the market.

Wall Street largely expects another earnings beat, with several reports noting Nvidia’s results could reignite the broader AI trade and lift chip stocks across the market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised price targets and remained upbeat heading into the print, citing strong revenue growth, durable AI spending, and Nvidia’s continued leadership in data-center GPUs.

Analysts have raised price targets and remained upbeat heading into the print, citing strong revenue growth, durable AI spending, and Nvidia’s continued leadership in data-center GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Options data shows traders positioning for a large post-earnings move while still leaning bullish, suggesting strong investor demand for NVDA exposure into the report.

Options data shows traders positioning for a large post-earnings move while still leaning bullish, suggesting strong investor demand for NVDA exposure into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are closely watching guidance, gross margins, next-generation chip timing, and China access, since these may matter more than the headline earnings beat itself.

Investors are closely watching guidance, gross margins, next-generation chip timing, and China access, since these may matter more than the headline earnings beat itself. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage emphasized that Nvidia’s earnings are now a market-wide event, influencing related names such as AMD, Intel, Broadcom, Marvell, CoreWeave, and Nebius.

Media coverage emphasized that Nvidia’s earnings are now a market-wide event, influencing related names such as AMD, Intel, Broadcom, Marvell, CoreWeave, and Nebius. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged elevated expectations, competition from custom AI chips, and warnings that the stock could react poorly even if results are solid because the bar is extremely high.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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