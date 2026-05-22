NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.27.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8%

NVDA opened at $219.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.87. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 110.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,200,989 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,345,453,000 after buying an additional 4,019,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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