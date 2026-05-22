NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at New Street Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at New Street Research from $343.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. New Street Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.89% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $219.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.87. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.48% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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