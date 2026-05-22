NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $315.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citic Securities from $242.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Citic Securities' target price suggests a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock's previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.27.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $188.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 110.48%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8,368.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 313,328 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 309,628 shares during the last quarter. BankChampaign National Association bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 609,786 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $106,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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