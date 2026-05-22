NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Daiwa Securities Group Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Daiwa Securities Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company's current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.87. NVIDIA has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 110.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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