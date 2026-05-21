NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.58.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $224.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,533,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,799,766. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock's 50 day moving average is $194.82 and its 200-day moving average is $188.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 609,786 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $106,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 13,624 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 160,470 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA reported record fiscal Q1 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, with EPS of $1.87 beating estimates and data center revenue surging to $75.2 billion. Article Title

NVIDIA reported record fiscal Q1 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, with EPS of $1.87 beating estimates and data center revenue surging to $75.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company boosted shareholder returns by authorizing an additional $80 billion share buyback and raising its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, reinforcing confidence in cash generation. Article Title

The company boosted shareholder returns by authorizing an additional $80 billion share buyback and raising its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, reinforcing confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $330 and JPMorgan lifted its target to $280, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in NVIDIA’s AI-led growth story. Article Title

Wedbush raised its price target to $330 and JPMorgan lifted its target to $280, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in NVIDIA’s AI-led growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap, including Vera Rubin, Vera CPUs, and broader agentic AI positioning, which supports the case for another leg of growth. Article Title

Several reports highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap, including Vera Rubin, Vera CPUs, and broader agentic AI positioning, which supports the case for another leg of growth. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, some coverage noted that the stock’s reaction was muted because investors remain focused on competition, China exposure, and whether AI spending can keep accelerating at the current pace. Article Title

Despite the strong quarter, some coverage noted that the stock’s reaction was muted because investors remain focused on competition, China exposure, and whether AI spending can keep accelerating at the current pace. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q2 guidance of about $91 billion in revenue topped consensus, but management excluded China data center revenue, leaving some uncertainty around how much of the growth story can be realized there. Article Title

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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