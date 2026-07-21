NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 2% - Still a Buy?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $208.65 and last traded at $207.29. 107,158,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 165,739,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.28.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $209.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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