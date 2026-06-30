NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 2.6% - Still a Buy?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.63 and last traded at $200.09. Approximately 162,741,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 170,245,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.97.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA and Palantir launched a sovereign AI initiative for U.S. government and critical infrastructure users, which could expand enterprise and public-sector demand for NVIDIA’s AI platforms. Article Title

NVIDIA and Palantir launched a sovereign AI initiative for U.S. government and critical infrastructure users, which could expand enterprise and public-sector demand for NVIDIA’s AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted NVIDIA’s robotics and “physical AI” expansion, along with bullish analyst views that still see meaningful upside for NVDA. Article Title

Commentary highlighted NVIDIA’s robotics and “physical AI” expansion, along with bullish analyst views that still see meaningful upside for NVDA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA said Anthropic’s models are running on its GB300 systems in Azure, underscoring ongoing demand for its next-generation AI infrastructure. Article Title

NVIDIA said Anthropic’s models are running on its GB300 systems in Azure, underscoring ongoing demand for its next-generation AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary says NVIDIA remains a strong long-term growth story, but the stock has been lagging chip rivals and trading weakly versus recent highs. Article Title

Market commentary says NVIDIA remains a strong long-term growth story, but the stock has been lagging chip rivals and trading weakly versus recent highs. Neutral Sentiment: Articles on analyst estimates and price targets suggest Wall Street still expects solid earnings growth, but the stock may need stronger near-term execution to re-rate higher. Article Title

Articles on analyst estimates and price targets suggest Wall Street still expects solid earnings growth, but the stock may need stronger near-term execution to re-rate higher. Negative Sentiment: Several reports note that NVIDIA has underperformed in 2026 and struggled to stay above the $200 mark, which is pressuring sentiment. Article Title

Several reports note that NVIDIA has underperformed in 2026 and struggled to stay above the $200 mark, which is pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Rising competition from AMD and broader semiconductor rotation is making investors question whether NVIDIA can keep its dominance as easily as before. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $210.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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