NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.1% - Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $199.00 and last traded at $199.88. 106,919,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 173,884,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.06.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.07. The company has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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