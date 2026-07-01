NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $193.45 and last traded at $197.58. 141,671,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 170,048,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.09.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,200,989 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,345,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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