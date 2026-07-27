NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 5% - Here's Why

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $195.44 and last traded at $196.51. Approximately 153,173,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 164,664,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.84.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a financing backstop of up to $250 billion for OpenAI’s planned 10-gigawatt Ohio data-center campus. If completed, the project could generate substantial future demand for NVIDIA systems and deepen its role in AI infrastructure beyond chip sales. Nvidia and OpenAI in talks for up to $250 billion dollar AI backstop to fund AI infrastructure plans

NVIDIA is reportedly discussing a financing backstop of up to for OpenAI’s planned 10-gigawatt Ohio data-center campus. If completed, the project could generate substantial future demand for NVIDIA systems and deepen its role in AI infrastructure beyond chip sales. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a long-term partnership with Safe Superintelligence, founded by former OpenAI scientist Ilya Sutskever, and is reportedly investing $5 billion . The deal expands NVIDIA’s high-profile customer and research ecosystem and supports demand for its Vera Rubin systems. Nvidia to invest $5 billion in Ilya Sutskever's AI startup

The company announced a long-term partnership with Safe Superintelligence, founded by former OpenAI scientist Ilya Sutskever, and is reportedly investing . The deal expands NVIDIA’s high-profile customer and research ecosystem and supports demand for its Vera Rubin systems. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries, while Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys and others are adopting the tools for autonomous chip-design and engineering workflows. This could broaden software-related monetization and reinforce NVIDIA’s platform advantage. NVIDIA expands Agent Toolkit

NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries, while Cadence, Siemens, Synopsys and others are adopting the tools for autonomous chip-design and engineering workflows. This could broaden software-related monetization and reinforce NVIDIA’s platform advantage. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced an open-model AI security alliance following a reported cyberattack, and plans to invest $1 billion in South Korea’s Naver AI infrastructure. These initiatives support its strategic positioning but are unlikely to materially change near-term earnings.

NVIDIA also announced an open-model AI security alliance following a reported cyberattack, and plans to invest $1 billion in South Korea’s Naver AI infrastructure. These initiatives support its strategic positioning but are unlikely to materially change near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Investors questioned whether the OpenAI arrangement represents customer-backed demand or supplier-supported growth. The scale of the proposed guarantee could expose NVIDIA to substantial financial and concentration risk, prompting a broader selloff in AI hardware stocks. AI stocks fall after reported NVIDIA OpenAI financing plan

Investors questioned whether the OpenAI arrangement represents customer-backed demand or supplier-supported growth. The scale of the proposed guarantee could expose NVIDIA to substantial financial and concentration risk, prompting a broader selloff in AI hardware stocks. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Chinese firms accessed advanced NVIDIA chips despite export restrictions add regulatory and geopolitical risk. Separately, disclosed insider activity shows substantial selling and no insider purchases over the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Itau BBA Securities lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $207.85 and its 200-day moving average is $195.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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