NVR (NYSE:NVR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6,933.50, but opened at $6,640.24. NVR shares last traded at $6,484.8380, with a volume of 3,358 shares traded.

The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.

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NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting NVR

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target to $8,225 but kept a "buy" rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and implying ~18% upside from current levels. Bank of America lowers NVR price target

Bank of America cut its price target to $8,225 but kept a "buy" rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and implying ~18% upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Investing.com highlights that NVR's upcoming/nearby results were in focus because the homebuilder faces margin pressure — useful context for traders watching gross margin, mortgage‑banking performance and backlog trends. NVR earnings in focus

Investing.com highlights that NVR's upcoming/nearby results were in focus because the homebuilder faces margin pressure — useful context for traders watching gross margin, mortgage‑banking performance and backlog trends. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks' earnings preview warned NVR lacked the setup for an earnings beat and expected a decline, setting a cautious backdrop investors were already pricing in before results. Zacks earnings preview

Zacks' earnings preview warned NVR lacked the setup for an earnings beat and expected a decline, setting a cautious backdrop investors were already pricing in before results. Negative Sentiment: NVR reported Q1 (ended March 31, 2026) net income of $198.4 million, or $67.76 per diluted share. That EPS figure is materially below several recent sell‑side/preview figures cited by outlets (e.g., Zacks' prior Q1 expectations), which pressured the stock as investors reassess near‑term profitability. NVR Q1 results PR Newswire

NVR reported Q1 (ended March 31, 2026) net income of $198.4 million, or $67.76 per diluted share. That EPS figure is materially below several recent sell‑side/preview figures cited by outlets (e.g., Zacks' prior Q1 expectations), which pressured the stock as investors reassess near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research has trimmed EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q2 2026 and FY2026–FY2028), lowering near‑ and medium‑term earnings expectations and adding downward pressure to the shares. This broad cut in estimates increases the risk that consensus earnings will need further revision. MarketBeat summary of analyst revisions

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,953.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total transaction of $1,584,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,915.16. The trade was a 34.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $6,949.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,308.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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