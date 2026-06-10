NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWPX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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NWPX Infrastructure Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $123.26 on Wednesday. NWPX Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $138.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NWPX Infrastructure

In other news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $284,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,959.06. This trade represents a 14.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amanda Julian sold 3,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $249,986.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $749,815.66. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $946,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,188 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company's stock.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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