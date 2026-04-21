NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Cut to "Hold" at Wells Fargo & Company

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NXPI. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.34 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $166.60 and a one year high of $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day moving average is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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