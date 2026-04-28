NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.290-3.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.65. 4,684,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $210.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $176.26 and a 12-month high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: NXP raised Q2 2026 guidance well above street expectations — management set EPS of $3.29–$3.72 (consensus ~$3.13) and revenue of $3.4–$3.6B (consensus ~$3.3B). Upside guidance is the main positive catalyst supporting near-term fundamentals. Read More.

NXP raised Q2 2026 guidance well above street expectations — management set EPS of $3.29–$3.72 (consensus ~$3.13) and revenue of $3.4–$3.6B (consensus ~$3.3B). Upside guidance is the main positive catalyst supporting near-term fundamentals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat: reported EPS $3.05 vs. $2.98 est; revenue $3.18B vs. $3.14B est and +12% YoY. Management highlighted strength across automotive and industrial end markets, which supports the raised outlook. Read More.

Q1 results beat: reported EPS $3.05 vs. $2.98 est; revenue $3.18B vs. $3.14B est and +12% YoY. Management highlighted strength across automotive and industrial end markets, which supports the raised outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company emphasized multi-year growth drivers (software-defined vehicles, industrial processing, physical AI) and committed to disciplined investment and margin expansion — positive long-term narrative but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Company emphasized multi-year growth drivers (software-defined vehicles, industrial processing, physical AI) and committed to disciplined investment and margin expansion — positive long-term narrative but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: NXP continues to pay a quarterly dividend ($1.014/share; ~1.7% yield) — supports income investors but is unlikely to drive short-term price moves.

NXP continues to pay a quarterly dividend ($1.014/share; ~1.7% yield) — supports income investors but is unlikely to drive short-term price moves. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple senior executives sold sizable stakes (EVP Christopher Jensen sold ~4,576 shares for ~$1.07M; another EVP sold ~5,289 shares). Trades executed under 10b5-1 plans, but the timing and size may pressure sentiment. Read More. · Read More.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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