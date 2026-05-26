NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $326.10 and last traded at $326.09, with a volume of 336610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.47.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $237.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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