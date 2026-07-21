NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $3.4539 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2%

NXPI stock opened at $267.18 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $297.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.02. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Report on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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