NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $3.1447 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $221.34 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $166.60 and a 1-year high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.53.

View Our Latest Report on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 724 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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