Free Trial
→ What the Fed Isn’t Telling You About This Rate Cut (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund logo with Finance background

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $11.45.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

(Get Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should you invest $1,000 in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund right now?

Before you consider DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund wasn't on the list.

While DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
Election Shocker: Trump Won't See This Coming
If you suspect Democrats will play dirty games in this election… You are RIGHT! Executive Order 14019 ha...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsored
7 Low Beta Safe and Sound Stocks
If you've been investing for a significant period of time, you've probably heard a stock described as a &ldquo...
MarketBeat
Investing Legend Warns: “Disturbing Event Is Coming to America”
America Repeats Act That's Destroyed Stock Markets For 200 Years The Fed has now repeated a mistake that ce...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
7 Warren Buffett Stocks to Ride Out Market Volatility
Warren Buffett has been one of the most closely watched investors in the last half-century. The “Oracle ...
MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
7 Dividend Dynamos with a Yield of More Than 7%
Despite signs of a slowing economy, investors continue to climb the wall of worry. And let's face it, many of ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

With the VIX fear index experiencing its most significant jump in decades, investors are scrambling to reassess their strategies.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines