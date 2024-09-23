DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $11.45.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

