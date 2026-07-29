Nyxoah (NYXH) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.47) per share and revenue of $8.6370 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 163.73% and a negative net margin of 543.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.05 million. On average, analysts expect Nyxoah to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nyxoah Price Performance

Nyxoah stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Nyxoah has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nyxoah by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nyxoah from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2.85 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.96.

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About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies for sleep‐disordered breathing. Established in 2018, the company's primary offering is the Genio® system, a minimally invasive bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulator designed to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). By electrically stimulating the genioglossus muscle, the device helps maintain airway patency during sleep, reducing apnea events and improving overall sleep quality.

The Genio system comprises a small, implantable stimulator positioned submentally and an external activation unit worn by the patient.

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