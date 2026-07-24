O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.5714.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised O-I Glass from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of O-I Glass from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get O-I Glass alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.0%

O-I Glass stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams bought 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,789.12. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eduardo Restrepo purchased 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $845,907.02. This trade represents a 3.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,238,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 729,191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,996,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,006,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in O-I Glass by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,246,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company's stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O-I Glass, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O-I Glass wasn't on the list.

While O-I Glass currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here