O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) SVP Eduardo Restrepo Purchases 3,309 Shares of Stock

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) SVP Eduardo Restrepo bought 3,309 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $845,907.02. This trade represents a 3.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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O-I Glass Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 1,870,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.The business's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Report on OI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,349,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $250,959,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,238,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 729,191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,996,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $103,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 73.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,006,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in O-I Glass by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,246,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,705 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Traders bought 2,354 call options on O-I Glass, a large jump versus normal activity, suggesting some investors are betting on a rebound.

Traders bought 2,354 call options on O-I Glass, a large jump versus normal activity, suggesting some investors are betting on a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.35 from $0.34, indicating a modest improvement in that quarter.

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.35 from $0.34, indicating a modest improvement in that quarter. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.29 from $0.51, a sizable reduction that signals weaker near-term profitability.

Zacks Research cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.29 from $0.51, a sizable reduction that signals weaker near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered FY2026 EPS to $1.21 from $1.67 and FY2027 EPS to $1.78 from $2.09, pointing to a more cautious longer-term outlook.

The firm also lowered FY2026 EPS to $1.21 from $1.67 and FY2027 EPS to $1.78 from $2.09, pointing to a more cautious longer-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Additional forecast cuts were made for several quarters from late 2026 through 2028, reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum.

Additional forecast cuts were made for several quarters from late 2026 through 2028, reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: The repeated downgrade pressure and “Strong Sell” stance are likely contributing to the stock’s weakness today. O-I Glass (OI) price target decreased by 20.27% to 13.37

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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