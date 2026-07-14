O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading Down 7.2% - Should You Sell?

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.9090. 829,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,436,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Get O-I Glass alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of O-I Glass from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Trading Down 8.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.O-I Glass's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

In related news, SVP Randolph L. Burns bought 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 133,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,246.24. This trade represents a 8.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 2,774 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 235,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,132,789.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 17,083 shares of company stock worth $157,312 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in O-I Glass by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,238,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 729,191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,996,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $103,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,006,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $73,636,000 after buying an additional 2,975,181 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,246,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,629,000 after buying an additional 1,030,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,852,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O-I Glass, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O-I Glass wasn't on the list.

While O-I Glass currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here