Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%.

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Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $287.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Valley Bancorp has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OVLY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lodi, California. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individuals, businesses, agricultural enterprises and nonprofit organizations. Its product portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, alongside digital banking tools such as mobile and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, Oak Valley Bancorp provides commercial real estate and construction loans, agricultural and farm real estate financing, equipment leases, SBA-initiated programs and lines of credit.

Further Reading

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