Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $69.3970 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.66%.The business had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Oaktree Specialty Lending's dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCSL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 298.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 626,324 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 469,328 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,841,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 388,157 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 267,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,746,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation NASDAQ: OCSL is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

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