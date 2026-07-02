Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 117,612 Shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 117,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $3,296,664.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 843,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,643,781.51. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 720 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,621.60.

On Monday, May 4th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $297,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,916 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $147,627.48.

On Monday, April 27th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 20,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 493 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $14,883.67.

On Friday, April 24th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,483 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $134,579.66.

On Friday, April 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 44,323 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,328,803.54.

On Thursday, April 16th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 29,788 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $895,725.16.

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Stratus Properties Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of STRS stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 210,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,746. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 74.96%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 84.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 348.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stratus Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on STRS

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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