Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Announces Earnings Results

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ocado Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 29.33%.

Here are the key takeaways from Ocado Group's conference call:

Ocado said it remains on track to become cash flow positive in the second half of FY2026 , with full-year cash flow positivity expected in FY2027 after major organizational changes and cost cuts.

Ocado said it remains on track to become , with full-year cash flow positivity expected in FY2027 after major organizational changes and cost cuts. Underlying business momentum remained strong, with international volumes up 27% and Ocado Retail revenue up 15% , supported by continued customer growth and improved order frequency.

Underlying business momentum remained strong, with and Ocado Retail revenue up , supported by continued customer growth and improved order frequency. The company highlighted several commercial wins and partner milestones, including Asda , a new U.S. customer, and the upcoming launch of its first South Korea CFC with new automation features such as Auto Freezer and dawn delivery.

The company highlighted several commercial wins and partner milestones, including , a new U.S. customer, and the upcoming launch of its first with new automation features such as Auto Freezer and dawn delivery. Management said the commercial pipeline has become more active and more U.S.-weighted following the end of exclusivity in key markets, and that Ocado is now selling broader solutions beyond CFCs, including store-based automation and AMRs.

Management said the commercial pipeline has become following the end of exclusivity in key markets, and that Ocado is now selling broader solutions beyond CFCs, including store-based automation and AMRs. While several execution issues remain, including delays to some CFC openings and the fact that store-based automation is still in pilot/prototype stages, management said these do not change its longer-term strategy or guidance.

Get Ocado Group alerts: Sign Up

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down GBX 31.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 146.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 26,637,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.17. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 140.30 and a one year high of GBX 397.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 310 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 373.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OCDO

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world's largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado's physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ocado Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ocado Group wasn't on the list.

While Ocado Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here