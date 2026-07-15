Oceaneering International (OII) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to announce earnings of $0.4537 per share and revenue of $735.7430 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $671.35 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.1%

Oceaneering International stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.33.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roderick A. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $191,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 397,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,203,867.33. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,252 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $111,673,000 after acquiring an additional 215,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,477,068 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,556,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,738 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,500,057 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 170,762 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 916.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,917 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,950 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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