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Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Octopus Titan VCT logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Octopus Titan VCT hit a new 52-week low at GBX 11.50 on Thursday (previous close GBX 20.50) with 103,954 shares traded, marking a sharp decline.
  • The stock is trading well below its 50‑day (GBX 19.96) and 200‑day (GBX 20.55) moving averages, with a market capitalization of £189.49 million and a negative PE of -2.80, signaling both technical and profitability concerns.
  • Octopus Titan VCT is a venture capital trust that invests in unquoted UK companies across environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors, typically deploying £0.25m–£25m in initial funding rounds.
  • Five stocks we like better than Octopus Titan VCT.

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 and last traded at GBX 11.50, with a volume of 103954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50.

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 19.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.55. The company has a market capitalization of £189.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.09.

About Octopus Titan VCT

(Get Free Report)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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