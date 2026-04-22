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Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Shares Up 7.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Octopus Titan VCT logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 7.3% to GBX 22 on Tuesday (previous close GBX 20.50), with 30,000 shares traded — about a 62% decline versus the average session volume of 78,060.
  • Market snapshot: market capitalization £362.5 million, negative P/E of -5.37 and beta -0.09; 50-day and 200-day moving averages are GBX 20.16 and GBX 20.62, respectively.
  • Investment focus: Octopus Titan VCT is a venture capital trust that backs UK unlisted companies across environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors, typically investing £0.25m–£25m in initial rounds.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 and last traded at GBX 22. 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 78,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50.

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £362.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.62.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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