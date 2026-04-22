Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Shares Up 7.3% - Here's What Happened

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Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

Octopus Titan VCT ( LON:OTV2 Get Free Report ) shares shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 and last traded at GBX 22. 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 78,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50.

The company has a market capitalization of £362.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.62.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

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